(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak with Russian President Vladamir Putin this week and plans to go to eastern Europe soon as the U.K. boosts efforts to help end the Ukraine crisis, the BBC reported.

Johnson will “reiterate the need for Russia to step back,” the report said, citing a Downing Street spokesperson. He is mulling options from military and security chiefs, including sending more British troops to NATO countries in the region, the BBC said.

The U.K. may announce on Monday that it plans to step up sanctions, allowing it to focus on Russian interests, the report said.

