(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to meet with the nuclear industry on Monday to discuss how quickly plans to build new capacity can be rolled out, as the nation seeks energy self-sufficiency in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The meeting will be used to inform the government’s energy security strategy, due this month, according to two people familiar with the matter. Companies expected to attend the meeting are Electricite de France SA, Bechtel Group Inc. and Westinghouse Electric Co., as well as banks and pension funds, one of the people said, asking not to be identified because the details aren’t public.

The strategy is expected to emphasize energy independence, and Britain wants nuclear to be at the heart of that as a low carbon source of backup electricity for wind and solar. The issue hamstringing the industry is the large upfront cost of building reactors, which can run to as much as 20 billion pounds ($26 billion). That makes it significant that the banks will be in attendance on Monday.

The government’s current policy is to agree to build one large-scale nuclear plant before 2024, that’s likely to be EDF’s Sizewell C in southeast England. The company is also considering extending the operating life of its Sizewell B station for another 20 years to 2055.

Plans to build a second nuclear power project at the Wylfa site in Wales have resurfaced after a previous attempt was shelved due to a lack of funding. Proposals have come from a U.S. consortium involving Bechtel and Westinghouse for a large-scale AP1000 reactor, and from Shearwater Group Plc for a small modular reactor project combined with a wind farm.

The U.K. is planning to significantly raise targets for offshore wind power as part of its drive toward energy self-sufficiency. It will need stable forms of generation to back up intermittent renewable output.

A group of lawmakers are urging the government to commit to adding 15 gigawatts of nuclear power by 2035, and at least 30 gigawatts by 2050. That would be a combination of large and small scale projects that could help replace the nation’s aging fleet and help back up its renewable energy ambitions.

