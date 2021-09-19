(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he will tell Jeff Bezos that Amazon.com Inc. must pay its fair share of taxes in the country when the two meet on Monday.

He will also tell the Amazon chairman to address working standards for employees in the U.K. He spoke to reporters on the way to the U.S., and said he would also congratulate Bezos “on his massive forestry initiative,” he said. “He’s putting a huge amount into planting trees around the world.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.