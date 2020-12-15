(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India in January in a bid to boost trade and investment between the two countries.

The visit is Johnson’s first major bilateral trip since taking office, his office said, and comes as Britain seeks new trading relationships outside of the European Union. The U.K. has also invited India, alongside South Korea and Australia, to join next year’s G-7 summit as a guest country.

“As a key player in the Indo-Pacific region, India is an increasingly indispensable partner for the U. K. as we work to boost jobs and growth, confront shared threats to our security and protect our planet,” Johnson said in the statement.

