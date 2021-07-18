U.K.’s Johnson Will Take Tests After Identified as Covid Contact

(Bloomberg) --

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak will be subject to daily contact testing, after being contacted by the NHS as contacts of someone who’s tested positive for Covid, according to a Downing Street statement.

The tests will allow them to continue to work from Downing Street.

The U.K. government simultaneously announced a new daily contact testing workplace pilot program.

The measure covers a variety of organizations and is running in conjunction with a general daily contact testing study open to anyone identified as a close contact of a positive case.

Participating individuals must self-isolate when not at work, according to the statement.

“They will be conducting only essential government business during this period,” the Downing Street spokesperson said in the statement about Johnson and Sunak.

U.K. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Saturday he tested positive for Covid-19 after experiencing symptoms Friday night, hours after a meeting at Downing Street with Johnson.

