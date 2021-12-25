(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s Labour Party has an eight-point lead over Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives, according to a poll commissioned by the Sunday Times.

The survey of almost 25,000 people, with a breakdown of each constituency, found Labour with enough support to win a general election with 338 seats to the Conservatives’ 237, enough for a 26-seat Labour majority, the Sunday Times said. It showed Johnson losing his own seat in the House of Commons, which would make him the first incumbent prime minister to lose his seat.

The Sunday Times said the poll shows 40% support for Labour, 32% for the Conservatives, 10% for the Liberal Democrats and 7% for the Green Party. The Scottish National Party would continue its regional dominance, winning 48 of Scotland’s 59 House of Commons seats.

Focaldata conducted the survey of 24,373 adults from Dec. 1 to Dec. 21. In that stretch, Johnson faced a rebellion by Conservative backbenchers against his requirement of so-called Covid passes at nightclubs and other venues in England, the party lost a by-election in a district it had held since it was created in 1832, and Johnson faced a controversy over parties at 10 Downing Street last year that appeared to breach lockdown rules. The Sunday Times article didn’t provide a margin of error for the poll.

