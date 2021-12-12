(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. opposition Labour Party has taken its biggest lead over the ruling Conservative Party since 2014 in a new opinion poll, in the latest sign that allegations around Covid-19 rule-breaking parties are eroding support for Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Support for the Labour party is at 41%, according to an Opinium survey for the Observer newspaper. That compares to 32% for Johnson’s Conservatives, the lowest level of support for the ruling party since 2019.

Johnson Faces Another Damaging 2020 Christmas Revelation

Johnson has been engulfed by a string of revelations about Christmas parties held in government offices that breached lockdown rules last year. His popularity had already slumped in recent weeks after the botched handling of an ethics probe and as the government proposed new restrictions to thwart a surge in Covid cases and the fast-spreading omicron variant.

The Opinium poll also showed that 57% of respondents think Johnson should resign, with his personal approval rating at a record low -35%.

A separate survey by Savanta ComRes for the Daily Mail showed that Labour had raced to a six-point lead over the Conservatives.

