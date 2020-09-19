(Bloomberg) --

The U.K. Labour Party is polling level with Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives for the first time since he took office in 2019, The Times of London reported.

Support for each of the two main British political parties is at 40%, according to a poll carried out by YouGov for the newspaper. Labour increased its support by three percentage points while the Conservatives fell by two, from YouGov’s previous poll.

The pollster asked who would make the best prime minister with 34% opting for opposition leader Keir Starmer, topping Johnson’s support of around 30%, the Times said.

