(Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s latest debt offering will probably be inundated by demand.

The sale of 30-year bonds via banks on Tuesday is expected to pull in investors keen on locking in appealing rates, after a 20-basis-point rise for the yield on these gilts this month. Next week the Bank of England is due to meet and could boost its quantitative-easing program, spurring yields to fall back.

“Recent long-end gilt syndications have been very well subscribed,” said Peter McCallum, a rates strategist at Mizuho International Plc, adding he expected this deal to go well. “Investors are also searching for yield now that markets have normalized somewhat, and this makes a long-end syndication very attractive.”

The sale is the latest by the U.K. as it ramps up borrowing to fund its response to a recession caused by the coronavirus. A similar syndicated offering in May for 40-year debt saw demand outstrip supply seven times over, while Italian and French sales have drawn record bidding.

Syndications have become an increasingly popular way to issue government bonds following the pandemic, because larger-than-usual amounts can be raised. Banks involved in the deal agree to underwrite the offering in return for fees, avoiding the embarrassing possibility of failing to find sufficient demand.

The U.K.’s Debt Management Office said the securities will have a 0.625% coupon and mature in October 2050. That compares to a yield of 0.78% for 30-year notes in the secondary market.

Yields have been rising as investors move away from haven assets given lockdowns are easing. That has also led money markets to take bets off the table on the BOE cutting interest rates below zero in the next year.

The central bank is instead expected to top up its asset-purchase program by 100 billion pounds next week, according to Samuel Tombs, chief U.K. economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

