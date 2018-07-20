(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May is clinging on to her most senior political enforcer who is facing growing pressure to quit over claims that he cheated to win a crucial parliamentary vote on Brexit.

Government Chief Whip Julian Smith made an “honest mistake” when he broke the convention allowing sick or absent lawmakers to be excused during Tuesday’s critically important vote in the House of Commons, May told the Press Association Thursday.

May’s side scraped over the line by just six votes, but has been on the defensive ever since over claims that Smith acted in bad faith. Smith is responsible for persuading lawmakers to support the prime minister’s policies and is vital for her chances of getting her Brexit plans past a divided Conservative party and a deadlocked Parliament.

Losing him would be a major blow to her hopes of staying in power and successfully securing a withdrawal agreement with the European Union. Senior members of May’s Tory party -- including ministers -- have called for Smith to quit but May continues to defend him.

“An honest mistake was made here,” the premier told PA during a visit to Northern Ireland. Smith has “apologized,” she added.

May herself has questions to answer about what she knew about the affair -- and when, according to Alistair Carmichael, opposition Liberal Democrat party chief whip. He called on Smith to come to the Commons and make a statement.

To contact the reporter on this story: Tim Ross in London at tross54@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Flavia Krause-Jackson at fjackson@bloomberg.net, Ben Sills, Tony Czuczka

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.