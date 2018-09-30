(Bloomberg) -- Theresa May is battling to assert her authority as U.K. prime minister after a disastrous start to her party’s annual conference threatened to explode into a full-blown leadership crisis.

Before the event had even begun, May found herself struggling to contain a row over a massive data breach and to fend off a brazen challenge over Brexit from her arch rival, Boris Johnson. The former U.K. foreign secretary called her plan “deranged.”

“My message to my party is let’s come together and get the best deal for Britain,” May said in an interview with the BBC’s “Andrew Marr Show.” She insisted her proposed blueprint for leaving the European Union is not dead and appealed to her critics to put the needs of the country first.

“What drives me, what drives the government is the national interest -- that’s why I’m saying to everybody in politics today, let’s focus on the national interest,” the premier said.

May arrived in Birmingham for her third Conservative Party conference since becoming prime minister in the aftermath of the U.K.’s 2016 EU referendum, with her leadership and her Brexit strategy in peril.

‘Entirely Preposterous’

Her proposal to keep close to the EU’s single market in goods -- which would establish a new free trade area with the U.K. -- has been bluntly rejected by European leaders, and are under attack from her own side. Euro-skeptic Tories led by Johnson want a quick, clean split with the bloc and worry that May is binding Britain far too closely to EU tariffs and trade regulations, an outcome that they say amounts to a betrayal of the referendum vote.

On Sunday, Johnson stepped up his attack on May’s Brexit proposal, known as the Chequers plan, and turned it personal. Her plan to require Britain and the EU to collect each other’s tariffs was “entirely preposterous,” he told the Sunday Times.

“Unlike the prime minister I fought for this, I believe in it,” Johnson said.

Some Tories are openly demanding that May quits as prime minister and want her replaced with a leader who will deliver a decisive break with the EU.

