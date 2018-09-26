(Bloomberg) -- World leaders and corporate executives gathered in New York on Wednesday for the Bloomberg Global Business Forum. Scheduled participants include U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, IBM Corp. CEO Ginni Rometty and Uber Technologies Inc. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

The Global Business Forum is hosted by Michael R. Bloomberg, the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News. He has told the New York Times that he’s considering a campaign for president as a Democrat.

May to Pledge Low Corporate Taxes Post-Brexit (8:30 a.m.)

Prime Minister Theresa May plans to assure investors the U.K. will keep corporate tax rates down after Britain has left the European Union.

“’Whatever your business, investing in a post-Brexit Britain will give you the lowest rate of corporation tax in the G-20,’’ the prime minister will tell the Global Business Forum, according to her office. “You will access service industries and a financial center in London that are the envy of the world, the best universities, strong institutions, a sound approach to public finance and a consistent and dependable approach to high standards but intelligent regulation.’’

Globalization Has More Friends Than Foes, Poll Shows (8:30 a.m.)

A new poll finds 36 percent of Americans say globalization has mostly helped the U.S., while 30 percent say it has mostly hurt. The remaining 34 percent didn’t know or had no opinion in the survey conducted by Morning Consult in conjunction with the Bloomberg Global Business Forum.

While 46 percent of Americans surveyed said free trade has helped the U.S., 25 percent said it has hurt. The poll taken from Sept. 20-24 among a national sample of 2,201 adults had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

What to Watch for in New York:

The Global Business Forum will be followed by the One Planet Summit, which will discuss ways to accelerate implementation of the Paris climate accord and engage both public and private involvement.

U.S. President Donald Trump leads a session Wednesday at the United Nations, where the topic is officially billed as nonproliferation but he tweeted last week that “I will chair the United Nations Security Council meeting on Iran.” He’s also scheduled to hold a news conference at 5 p.m. New York time.

The day’s scheduled speakers before the UN General Assembly include U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in, Italian PM Giuseppe Conte and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Here’s What Happened This Week:

Trump reasserted his “America First” views in his speech Tuesday at the UN, calling on the rest of the world to isolate Iran’s regime and boasting that his overtures toward Kim Jong Un have led to a breakthrough in ending the North Korean nuclear threat.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the world has reached a “pivotal moment” in its efforts to curb climate change while warning about what he said was a rise of authoritarianism around the world.

