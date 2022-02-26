(Bloomberg) -- McColl’s Retail Group Plc is working with advisers in an attempt to find a buyer or secure new funding in order to prevent a collapse of the convenience store chain, Sky News reported, citing people it did not identify.

The retail chain has “a matter of weeks” to raise fresh capital, or it will be forced into insolvency, Sky said. McColl’s declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg.

The retailer had been in discussions with EG Group -- the gas station chain owned by Britain’s billionaire Issa brothers and buyout firm TDR Capital -- but EG Group decided against making an offer for the company, the report said.

Separately, U.K. grocer Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc, which is being bought by private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, is monitoring the McColl’s situation with a view to possibly buying some of its stores out of insolvency, Sky’s report said.

EG Group and Wm Morrison did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Bloomberg outside of regular business hours.

McColl’s lenders are being advised by PricewaterhouseCoopers, while Stephens Europe, a corporate finance firm, is leading the search for additional capital, Sky reported.

Retailers across the U.K. have faced a tough situation in recent months amid supply chain issues and a tight labor market. McColl’s shares tumbled in November after the company lowered its earnings forecast for the year, citing a lack of drivers and a shortage of key products.

In August, McColl’s said it was exploring options for a potential capital raise, saying that no final decisions had been made.

