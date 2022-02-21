(Bloomberg) -- U.K. airport ground-handling specialist John Menzies Plc said it’s ready to accept a 560 million-pound ($763 million) takeover approach after its Kuwaiti suitor sweetened the proposal for a third time.

Agility Public Warehousing Co. is now offering 608 pence a share in cash for the U.K. firm after opening bidding at 460 pence, Menzies said in a statement Monday. There’s no certainty a formal approach will be forthcoming.

Menzies’ board voted unanimously to recommend the financial terms of the bid to shareholders provided other terms are agreed following further discussions. Agility’s National Aviation Services arm, which made the approach, has until March 9 to make a formal offer, though the deadline could be extended.

Menzies stock was trading just below 500 pence in early 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic dealt a blow to aviation and demand for support services. The company had said it was confident in the outlook for the industry and that its current strategy would help raise the stock price.

