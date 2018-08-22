U.K.'s Missed Chance, Fed Minutes, Next for U.S.-China: Eco Day

(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Wednesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news from Bloomberg Economics:

Analysis by Bloomberg Economics finds that the U.K. has missed out on an export boom because the composition of foreign demand was unfavorable and exporters failed to take full advantage of the collapse in the pound

Making America great again isn’t proving so great for other parts of the world: the U.S. is set to be the only Group of Seven nation to see economic growth accelerate this year

The U.S.-China tit-for-tat tariffs will cause China’s economy to slow more sharply next year if they’re enacted, according to our survey of 16 analysts; as talks between the two nations resume this week, here’s a look at what’s next in the ongoing dispute

Federal Reserve minutes due later today may provide clues on what’s becoming an increasingly controversial topic: the outlook for interest rates next year

For all the frenzy over the Bank of Japan’s first policy tweak in almost two years, little seems to have changed for the nation’s insurers

Beaten-down Venezuela begins confronting a 95 percent currency devaluation and a regimen of economic controls that landed like a hassle rather than a cataclysm

To contact the reporter on this story: Enda Curran in Hong Kong at ecurran8@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Malcolm Scott at mscott23@bloomberg.net, Henry Hoenig

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.