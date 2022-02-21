(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s most vulnerable people will be offered another Covid-19 booster shot this spring to bolster their protection as the country prepares to abandon all pandemic restrictions.

The shot will be offered to adults aged 75 and older, care home residents, and those over the age of 12 who are immuno-suppressed and at much higher risk of severe Covid, U.K. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said in a statement Monday. The booster is advised for around six months after a previous dose and is seen as a bridge before another, potentially broader, booster campaign this fall.

The move comes just hours before U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce an end to England’s pandemic restrictions, and a day after the country’s 95-year-old monarch Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for the virus.

The U.K. is joining a relatively short list of countries that have begun broad campaigns for another booster. Israel moved last month to offer a fourth dose to all adults.

Javid’s decision follows advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, which said that despite uncertainties around how the pandemic will develop through the summer, Covid will probably still pose the greatest threat during the winter.

Immunity derived from vaccination declines over time, and many of the oldest adults received their most recent vaccine dose in September or October, the panel said.

Adults over 18 will be offered the messenger RNA vaccines made by either Moderna Inc. or Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, while eligible people aged 12 to 18 will receive the Pfizer-BioNTech shot.

