U.K.’s Most Wealthy Say Rishi Sunak’s Budget Will Help Them Most

(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s most wealthy earners are more likely than those on low incomes to say the Treasury’s budget measures will help them cope with a surge in the cost of living, a survey found.

Some 79% of people with a net monthly income of more than 4,000 pounds ($5,281) said the package announced by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak this week would help them, according to a poll of 1,000 people by the market research platform Appinio and shared with Bloomberg News.

The findings firm up criticism that Sunak overlooked the poorest segments of the U.K. population and those struggling most to cope with a jump in the cost of essentials such as energy and food. The poll showed that just 34% of those earning less than 1,000 pounds a month supported the budget measures.

Headline policies in the speech on March 23 included a fuel duty cut and a pledge to reduce income tax in 2024 by a percentage point.

It united lobby groups and think tanks across the political spectrum in their criticism that the measures didn’t do enough to cushion the U.K. from the worst cost-of-living squeeze in at least three decades. The Bank of England says inflation could hit double digits this year, and the Resolution Foundation has said that may push 1.3 million people into poverty.

Sunak’s package was deliberately “aimed at middle England,” Tim Pitt, who advised former Tory Chancellor Philip Hammond, said on Twitter.

Middle earners are vote swingers and will be crucial to the Conservatives’ chances of returning to power at the next election, which must be held by 2024. Pitt added that Sunak’s approach would help him deal with the right-wing flank of the Conservative Party.

The poll also found that 69% of people across the income spectrum said Sunak should have cut taxes further, while 65% were at least slightly worried that rising interest rates will add to pressure on their household finances. The BOE has already lifted interest rates at three consecutive meetings and is expected to continue tightening policy this year.

Read more:

U.K. Consumer Confidence Falls Amid Sense of Crisis on Inflation

U.K.’s Wealth Gap and Housing Costs Risk Civil Unrest, BNP Says

U.K. Sees Inflation Hitting Highest Since Falklands War in 1982

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.