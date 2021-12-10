(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. reported the highest number of new coronavirus cases since the beginning of the year, according to government data.

More than 58,000 new cases were reported on Friday, the highest number since January 9. The omicron variant was identified in 448 of the cases, compared to 249 the day before.

The number of people in hospital with coronavirus totaled 7,413, roughly on par with numbers from a week ago. A further 120 people have died from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

