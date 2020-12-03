(Bloomberg) --

A public-interest group told a London court that the U.K. wasted millions of pounds on Covid-19 personal protective equipment as it rushed into contracts at the start of the pandemic.

Nearly 400 million pounds ($538 million) worth of protective gear, including masks and gowns, that were bought earlier in the year remain in storage and have never reached frontline doctors and nurses, the Good Law Project said in a court filing Thursday.

The group, which has backed several legal challenges to government policy, asked for permission to amend its lawsuit against the government in light of new evidence. The hearing, known as a judicial review, is currently scheduled for February.

The U.K. government has faced multiple lawsuits over its response to the coronavirus pandemic, from the availability of medical equipment to student exam results. Criticism over the scarcity of equipment for hospital and care staff led to a rush to meet demand and since then, has raised questions about the procurement process.

The suit concerns three contracts for PPE from April and May. The U.K. encouraged companies to make offers to supply PPE and then decided “on a basis which remains obscure,” the group said.

The U.K. appeared to enter into contracts “without seeking to estimate its immediate needs for particular items of PPE or to calculate whether those needs would be served by particular contracts,” the Good Law Project said.

The Department of Health and Social Care didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Michael Bowsher, a lawyer for the government, said the “market was in turmoil” at the time the purchases were made. He rejected any suggestion that PPE would be used without proper testing.

