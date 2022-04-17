U.K.’s PM Johnson to Travel to India This Week to Deepen Ties

(Bloomberg) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be traveling to India this week to deepen the long-term partnership between the two countries.

“As we face threats to our peace and prosperity from autocratic states, it is vital that democracies and friends stick together,” Johnson said in a Twitter post.

The visit will be the first after Johnson canceled his last planned visit to India a year ago due to rising coronavirus cases in the country.

The premier’s trip will begin in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, the capital of Gujarat state, on April 21.

“In Gujarat, the Prime Minister is expected to announce major investment in key industries in both the U.K. and India, boosting jobs and growth at home, as well as new collaboration on cutting-edge science, health and technology,” according to a statement from the government.

On April 22, Johnson will meet his India counterpart Narendra Modi in the capital New Delhi.

“My visit to India will deliver on the things that really matter to the people of both our nations – from job creation and economic growth, to energy security and defense,” Johnson says.

Johnson will use the visit to progress the Free Trade Agreement negotiations between the nations started earlier in the year. A deal with India is predicted to boost U.K.’s total trade by up to 28 billion pounds ($36.6 billion) annually by 2035, the government estimates.

