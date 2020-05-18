(Bloomberg) --

The Premier League confirmed in a statement today that its shareholders had voted unanimously to return to small group training from tomorrow afternoon, which is seen as a first step to fully restarting the soccer competition.

The statement also added that full contact training is not yet permitted and players would have to maintain social distancing.

The Premier League’s season was suspended in mid-March as the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the U.K.Full consultation will now continue with players, managers, clubs and associations, as protocols for full-contact training are developed, the soccer body added.

