U.K.’s Raab Says a Brexit Deal Can Be Done If EU Moves on Fish

British and European Union Brexit negotiators have been showing pragmatism and “good faith” during the recent talks and “there’s a deal to be done,” U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Sunday.

Speaking to Sky News, Raab said the big outstanding issue to resolve was fishing rights, and he called on the EU to recognize that regaining control over British waters is a question of sovereignty for the U.K.

“I think it’s important that the EU understand the point of principle,” Raab told the Sophy Ridge on Sunday show. “If they show the pragmatism, the goodwill and the good faith that in fairness I think has surrounded the last leg of the talks and certainly we’ve shown in our flexibility, I think there’s a deal to be done.”

