U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab suggested Iran is holding the dual British-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe hostage.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe last week was handed a new one-year jail term for “propaganda against the state,” after completing a five-year sentence in Tehran in March. Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has always denied the charges against her, is appealing, according to her lawyer.

“It’s very difficult to argue against that characterization,” Raab told BBC News on Sunday after being asked if she is being held hostage. “I think it amounts to torture the way she’s been treated and there is a very clear, unequivocal obligation on the Iranians to release her.”

The new sentence threatened to raise tensions as world powers -- including the U.K. -- reconvened in Vienna to try to restore the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers that former U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe in April 2016 was separated from her baby daughter and arrested by police at Iran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport while on her way to board a flight back to her home in the U.K.

Her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, who’s led a campaign for her release, has linked her case to 400 million pounds ($553 million) that the U.K. owes Iran for tanks Tehran bought but didn’t receive after the Islamic Revolution.

The debt “is not actually the thing that is holding us up at the moment,” Raab said. “It is the wider context, as we come up to the Iranian presidential elections and the wider negotiations” on the nuclear deal, “which inevitably from the Iranian perspective, the two are considered in tandem.”

