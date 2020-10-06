(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak rejected the idea that his flagship ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ program helped spread the coronavirus over the summer.

“I would be I guess cautious about jumping to simplistic conclusions,” Sunak said on Sky News on Tuesday. “It’s incredibly difficult to pinpoint at such a granular level exactly the cause of transmission.”

On Sunday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it may have been a factor. He told the BBC’s Andrew Marr program that the initiative -- which paid people up to 10 pounds ($13) per person for a meal in a restaurant in a bid to boost the hospitality sector -- might have helped increase transmission of the disease.

Sunak did not see a cause-and-effect relationship. He added that incidence of the virus has been lower in areas like the south-west of England, where there was significant take-up of the offer.

