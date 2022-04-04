(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government doesn’t want to miss out on the recent blockchain craze of nonfungible tokens. The Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has directed the state-owned Royal Mint to create a NFT, according to a tweet on Monday.

The Treasury expects the NFT to be issued this summer, it said. Its another sign of how digital collectibles are entering the mainstream. The tokens, which combine the world of cryptocurrencies and blockchain with the realm of creative pursuits, are fodder for both retail traders and professional investors.

A U.K. treasury report on Monday also outlined plans to bring stablecoins under e-payments regulation. It said it would consult later this year on regulating a wider set of cryptoasset activities due to their popularity.

