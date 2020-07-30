(Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s Serious Fraud Office charged GPT Special Project Management Ltd. and three individuals as part of its investigation into allegations of corruption in Saudi Arabia.

GPT, former Managing Director Jeffrey Cook, and John Mason, the financial officer and part owner of subcontractors to GPT, were charged with corruption. Cook has also been charged with misconduct in public office, while Terence Dorothy has been charged with aiding and abetting that offense.

The probe into contracts awarded to GPT for work carried out for the Saudi Arabian National Guard was opened in August 2012. GPT is a U.K. company and subsidiary of Airbus SE that operated in Saudi Arabia and ended operations in April. The case against all four will be held on September 14.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.