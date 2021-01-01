(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Business Secretary Alok Sharma told Prime Minister Boris Johnson he would rather resign from his current position than give up his dual role as envoy to the COP26 climate-change conference in Glasgow in November, the Times of London reported.

Johnson offered the post of envoy to David Cameron and William Hague, both of whom declined, according to the report. Talks were also held on whether to offer the job to Theresa May, the newspaper said.

