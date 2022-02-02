(Bloomberg) -- Britons are about to discover just how much living costs are set to rise, how painful the squeeze on incomes will be this year and what the government plans to do about it.

The energy regulator Ofgem is likely to announce the biggest increase in household energy bills on record at 11 a.m. in London on Thursday. An hour later, the Bank of England is expected to respond to the highest inflation in 30 years by delivering the first back-to-back rate hikes since 2004.

Those two decisions will highlight a cost-of-living crisis that’s quickly moved up the political agenda, forcing a response from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government. Ministers are set to unveil a multi-billion pound package of measures to cushion households from the blow.

“People are looking at everything going up -- prices, interest rates, even taxes -- which is a problem for households,” said George Buckley, European economist at Nomura. “And that’s a problem for the government, which will have to act.”

The central bank is alarmed that inflation jumped to 5.4% in December and will likely rise to more than triple the pace of its 2% target. Investors and economists anticipate the key rate will hit 0.5%. That’s the threshold where policy makers can start paring back the 895 billion pound ($1.2 trillion) asset portfolio, which ballooned during more than a decade of stimulus to tamp down market borrowing costs.

Johnson himself called attention to plight of consumers, telling reporters on a trip to Essex that “we all understand the pressures that the cost of living crunch is putting on people” and that Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is drawing up measures to help.

Government ministers have been in talks with energy suppliers for months to work out how best to contain the hit that household budgets will suffer when the regulated cap on bills, a limit on the amount suppliers can charge households, rises on April 1. Ofgem is expected to announce a 50% increase, or 650 pounds, to a total of 1,924 pounds a year on average. Consumers in aggregate would pay 18 billion pounds more.

The center-piece of the government’s support package is likely to be a state-backed loan program, according to business and advisers who have spoken to Treasury officials. Utilities will be given cheap loans underwritten by the taxpayer to pass on an equivalent price cut to their customers.

The rebate is expected to be about 200 pounds per home, costing the Treasury about 6 billion pounds in total. The energy providers will repay the loan in future years by adding a surcharge to bills once prices have dropped back, spreading the cost over many years.

A similar loan program will be used to cover the cost of taking on clients from failed rivals. More than two dozen providers have gone bust since gas prices started to rocket in August. Further targeted measures to support poorer households are also expected.

By targeting bills, the Treasury will bring down inflation, taking a little pressure off the BOE. The price stabilization measure would have the effect of reducing inflation by around 0.3 of a percentage point, said Simon French, chief economist at Panmure Gordon. Bloomberg Economics estimated that the inflation could be 0.5 of a point lower.

Energy and inflation are just two of the pressures facing consumers. The Treasury is adding to the pain by boosting payroll taxes starting in April to fund health and care for the elderly.

A loan scheme would also have the benefit of being off-the-books, giving the Treasury more fiscal firepower to target support at poorer households facing fuel poverty and higher basic living costs. An increase in the Warm Home Discount, a VAT cut in fuel bills, a council tax rebate and a higher uprating in benefits, including the state pension have all been discussed.

A 200-pound-a-year break on bills would cost the government 6 billion pounds a year, said Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies. That would be “quite substantial -- half the increase in the national insurance contribution tax rise.”

French said: “The package risks spreading the relief to those who can easily afford the uptick, leaving less financial support for those who face a stark choice between eating and staying warm.”

Lower headline inflation would help the BOE ensure the current spike in inflation does not become permanent. “Raising rates is just worsening people’s misery. It’s a complicated balancing act for the Bank,” Buckley said.

The government has already earmarked about 12 billion pounds of support for energy bills this financial year and next. That includes 500 million pounds for the most vulnerable through initiatives such as the Household Support Fund and Warm Home Discount.

