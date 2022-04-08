(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak acknowledged holding a U.S. green card while in his current role.

Sunak had the green card when he lived and worked in the U.S. prior to entering politics, and he returned it on his first trip as chancellor to the country, the spokeswoman said.

The revelation will add to pressure on Britain’s finance minister, who has come under growing criticism about his family’s personal affairs in recent days. It follows the revelation that his wife -- a millionaire, holds non-domicile status and doesn’t pay U.K. tax on her overseas earnings.

