(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is considering a cut to the 5% value added tax rate on household energy bills, the Financial Times reported, citing government officials briefed on the Budget preparations.

No decisions have been taken. The proposal is aimed at helping families cope with rising home heating costs over winter, it said. The Treasury declined to comment to the newspaper.

