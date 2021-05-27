(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said he fears the Greensill lobbying scandal will have a chilling effect on the willingness of companies to engage with the government because of the possibility their communications will later be made public.

“If they feel every single conversation with government they have is for public consumption, they might think twice before they engage,” Sunak told a Parliament committee Thursday. “It’s important people feel they can engage.”

Sunak’s conduct came under scrutiny this year when it was revealed that former Prime Minister David Cameron lobbied the chancellor and the Treasury on behalf of the since-collapsed Greensill Capital during the pandemic.

At a Parliament hearing into Treasury’s response to the lobbying, Sunak defended his actions and said Greensill didn’t receive favorable attention. Its proposal to access one of the government’s pandemic support programs -- ultimately rejected -- was considered like any other company, he said.

“This was not something we spent a lot of time on,” Sunak said, adding that Cameron’s involvement had no impact on the Treasury’s considerations. “In no way was there disproportionate effort on this particular set of proposals.”

Sunak also said he wouldn’t do anything differently if the same situation arose in the future. The chancellor has come under pressure over texts he sent to Cameron saying he “pushed” his officials to consider helping Greensill.

