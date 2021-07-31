(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Chancellor Rishi Sunak wrote to Boris Johnson urging the prime minister to ease travel restrictions because he said they were hurting the country’s economy and tourism, The Sunday Times reported.

Sunak continued to say in the letter that the country’s border policy was out of step with international competitors, according to the newspaper. The chancellor is concerned that the restrictions in place were harming U.K. companies that were competing with European counterparts in conducting business with U.S companies.

Ministers won’t have access to data from the Joint Biosecurity Centre until early this week and will discuss travel restrictions at a meeting Thursday. About 10 countries are expected to be moved from the amber to the green list, while France will probably revert to amber from “amber plus” -- fully vaccinated visitors currently have to go into quarantine on their return.

