(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is set to pass some of the burden of supporting furloughed workers onto their employers from August, according to a government official.

In plans that will be announced by Monday, Sunak will ask employers pay 20% of workers’ wages, and cover their national insurance and staff pension costs from August, according to the official, who requested anonymity while discussing the policy.

The announcement comes as the country begins to take steps away from the emergency programs designed to shepherd the economy through the coronavirus pandemic.

The government currently is paying 80% of the wages for 8.4 million U.K. jobs and has been credited by the Bank of England with preventing a rapid spike in joblessness in the wake of shutdowns to control the virus.

From the start of August, the furlough plan will also enter a new phase, where staff can return to work part-time. Sunak is set to close the program to new entrants, a government official said earlier this week.

All this comes at a heavy cost that has already reached 15 billion pounds ($18 billion), and could exceed 80 billion pounds by the end of October, according to the government’s fiscal watchdog.

Tough Road

A survey from the Institute of Directors Thursday highlighted the difficulty Sunak faces in tapering the plan while ensuring his spending so far hasn’t been in vain.

The IoD said a quarter of firms using the furloughing plan can’t afford to take on any of the cost of paying their workers, while only around half could provide 20% or more, increasing fears of a spike in unemployment once the program is withdrawn.

Both the Bank of England and the Office for Budget Responsibility expect the unemployment to jump to about 10% from 3.9% now. That implies roughly 3.4 million people will soon be out of work, a figure not seen since the Great Depression.

Sunak’s problems are compounded by fears the economy wont be operating at full capacity by the summer. Social distancing measures likely to still be place, while there are also mounting concerns households and businesses may still exercise extreme caution as life slowly returns to normal.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson took further steps this week to ease the lockdown, announcing on Thursday that Brits can meet in small groups in parks and private gardens, and clearing the way for non-essential retail outlets to reopen from June 15.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.