(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak “pushed” U.K. Treasury officials to consider helping Greensill Capital after former Prime Minister David Cameron personally intervened.

Texts released by the government show that after Cameron -- a Greensill lobbyist -- messaged Sunak, the chancellor replied to say he had asked his team to look at ways to give Greensill access to the government’s Covid Corporate Finance Facility.

“I have pushed the team to explore an alternative with the Bank that might work,” Sunak said in the text, referring to the Bank of England, which administered the CCFF program. “No guarantees, but the Bank are currently looking at it.”

The U.K. watchdog has cleared Cameron of unregistered lobbying, but the former leader’s efforts on behalf of Greensill have opened the government up to accusations of cronyism. The opposition Labour Party has sought to focus attention on Sunak’s role.

Sunak’s texts were released by the Treasury following a Freedom of Information request. Cameron’s messages to Sunak were not released.

