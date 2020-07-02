2h ago
U.K.’s Super Saturday, U.S. Jobs Report, China’s Easing: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
As the U.K. prepares to reopen pubs, restaurants and hotels on July 4, the government and businesses are counting on the economy getting a big boost on the path to recovery
- It used to regularly take an hour to get into Dishoom in London. Business was so brisk that the small chain of Indian restaurants didn’t need to take bookings for dinner. When it reopens this month, customers will be able to reserve a table — should they decide to go
- The Covid-19 shock might not be as disinflationary as it appears. With lockdowns and social distancing changing consumption patterns, the official CPI data may be overstating the drop in price pressures, especially for low-income households, write Bjorn van Roye and Tom Orlik
- The head of Ukraine’s central bank unexpectedly submitted his resignation after what he described as a sustained campaign of political pressure against him and his colleagues
- Sweden’s central bank ramped up its stimulus and pledged to buy corporate bonds in a bid to stall the Nordic economy’s freefall and an alarming jump in joblessness
- ECB chief economist Philip Lane said the institution is not trying to control bond yields across the euro zone, batting back the idea of using the policy to support the economic recovery
- There’s no way around it: Thursday’s U.S. labor reports will be a mess
- China’s central bank is slowing down the pace of monetary easing amid signs of economic recovery, handing disappointment to investors who have worried about tightening liquidity and rising bond yields
- Covid-19’s fracturing of supply chains has left businesses and governments questioning the prudence of networks that crisscross the planet. Listen to Stephanomics
- India’s economic ties with China run deep, making the recent escalation in tensions all the more worrying for businesses
