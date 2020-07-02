As the U.K. prepares to reopen pubs, restaurants and hotels on July 4, the government and businesses are counting on the economy getting a big boost on the path to recovery

It used to regularly take an hour to get into Dishoom in London. Business was so brisk that the small chain of Indian restaurants didn’t need to take bookings for dinner. When it reopens this month, customers will be able to reserve a table — should they decide to go