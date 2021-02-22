U.K.’s Timeline Out of Lockdown: When the Rules Can Be Relaxed

(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson will unveil the U.K.’s “road map” out of its third coronavirus lockdown on Monday afternoon, and is planning a gradual reopening to make sure the pandemic restrictions don’t have to be reimposed.

“This is a cautious, slow and deliberate reopening,” Vaccines Minster Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News on Monday. “We have to be careful, we want it to be sustainable.”

Johnson’s blueprint applies to England, while Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will set out their own timetables. More details will be announced later, but here’s what we know so far:

March 8

All schools to reopen in England

Two adults from different households will be allowed to meet outdoors for a coffee or to sit down on park bench: until now, this has only been allowed for exercise

March 29

Two families of any size can meet outdoors, including in private gardens, as can a maximum of six people if they come from more then two households

Outdoor sports and activities such as tennis, golf and grassroots football can resume

Mid-April

Government target for offering vaccines to all the over-50s

End of July

Government target for offering vaccines to all adults

