(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. sanctioned more than 370 Russians including Alfa Bank founder Michail Fridman, LetterOne co-founder Petr Aven, and former President Dmitry Medvedev, as it ramped up measures against President Vladimir Putin’s allies following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov, and foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova were also on the latest list of individuals to be sanctioned by the U.K.

In all, more than 370 Russians and Belarusians were added to the list, bringing to more than 1,000 the number of individuals and entities Britain has punished since last month’s invasion.

