(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will impose sanctions against three Gupta brothers who were previously accused of being in a corrupt relationship with former South African President Jacob Zuma.

Ajay, Atul, and Rajesh “Tony” Gupta are among more than 20 people from six countries who face restrictions ranging from visa bans to asset freezes after the U.K. expanded its sanctions regime to include corruption for the first time. The Guptas, who no longer live in South Africa, have denied wrongdoing.

The brothers became so enmeshed in national politics under Zuma that their families and associates were collectively known as the Zuptas. South Africa’s ruling party forced Zuma to quit under threat of impeachment in February 2018 after his links to the family led to a loss of electoral support.

Britain’s status as a global financial center center can make it “a honey pot, a lightning rod for corrupt actors who seek to launder their dirty money through British banks or through British businesses,” Raab said in parliament on Monday. “Now we have an equally powerful weapon in the fight against corruption,” he added.

U.K. sanctions were previously targeted at individuals and entities for human rights abuses.

Sudanese businessman Ashraf Seed Ahmed Hussein Ali -- widely known as Al-Cardinal -- and individuals from Russia are also among those on the list.

