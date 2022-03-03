(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. imposed sanctions on two of Russia’s wealthiest men, Alisher Usmanov and Igor Shuvalov, as it stepped up measures to punish Vladimir Putin’s administration following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Usmanov and Shuvalov -- worth a combined $19 billion, the British government said -- will have assets including mansions worth tens of millions of pounds frozen in the U.K., the Foreign Office said late Thursday in an emailed statement. The men are also subject to a travel ban, and no British citizen or business is allowed to deal with them, it said.

The sanctions come with Prime Minster Boris Johnson facing growing criticism from politicians over perceived foot-dragging in targeting wealthy Russians with sanctions. Opposition Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer asked Johnson specifically about Shuvalov in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

