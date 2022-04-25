U.K. Says 43% of People Will Struggle to Pay Their Energy Bills

(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s cost-of-living squeeze is starting to bite into the spending power of most parts of the country, with 43% of those who pay energy bills saying they will struggle with the costs.

The same proportion said they will be unable to save over the next year as a result of a jump in household bills, the Office for National Statistics said Monday. The findings from the Opinions and Lifestyle Survey showed 87% of adults felt prices rising.

The findings underscore the scale of the hit to consumers from a jump in electricity and natural gas prices that has pushed up inflation across the economy to a 30-year high. The government is under pressure to provide more support to the poorest households.

The figures collected from March 16 to March 22 also showed:

Almost a quarter of adults, 23%, said it’s difficult to pay their usual household bills in the last month, up from 17% in November

Of those paying a mortgage, 30% said it’s difficult to afford housing costs, and 3% said they’re behind on payments

17% reported borrowing or using more credit more than a year ago

