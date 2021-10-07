U.K. Says 5% of Workforce on Furlough in Last Month of Program

The U.K. had about 5% of the workforce on furlough in the final month of the government program that paid the wages of those whose workplaces were closed during the pandemic.

The Office for National Statistics estimated that 1.1 million to 1.6 million people were receiving the benefit in early September. Separate figures from Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs, the U.K. tax authority, put the figure at 1.32 million at the end of August.

There were just 263,300 fewer jobs furloughed than at the end of July, according to the HMRC figures, which showed the scale of the workforce depending on the program as it prepared to wind down. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak ended furlough payments on Sept. 30, and the Bank of England is watching carefully to see how many of those people end up unemployed.

Insolvency Service data published this week suggest any rise in unemployment may be limited. Employers planned 13,836 job cuts in September, barely more than the 12,687 cuts proposed in August, which was the lowest for seven years.

Employers planning to make 20 or more staff redundant have to notify the Insolvency Service when they start the process.

Around four in 10 jobs in the passenger air transport sectors at at travel agencies were still furloughed on Aug. 31.

