U.K. Says Brexit Trade Talks Are at a ‘Very Difficult Point’

(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. warned that Brexit trade negotiations are at a “very difficult” juncture, as intensive talks continued in London.

The atmosphere surrounding the negotiations worsened on Thursday night after British officials accused the European Union of introducing new demands at the eleventh-hour.

“We are at a very difficult point in the talks,” Boris Johnson’s acting deputy official spokesman Shaun Jepson said on a call with reporters on Friday. “Time is in very short supply.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.