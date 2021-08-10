U.K. Says Covid as a Cause of Death Reaches Three Month High

(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. said Covid-19 accounted for 4% of all deaths in the last week of July, the highest weekly share of all deaths in three months.

The Office for National Statistics counted 11,573 deaths in the week through July 30, 468 of which included the coronavirus as a cause. That’s 1,262 above the five-year average.

These figures reflect a progressive loosening of lockdown rules starting in April that resulted in most restrictions being scrapped on July 19. Infections have been rising steadily since, but serious sickness and hospitalizations remain below peak levels last year because of a rapid takeup of vaccines.

