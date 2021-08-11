(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. said less than 1% of school students and staff tested positive for Covid-19 in June, significantly lower than last autumn.

A study released by the Office for National Statistics estimated 0.27% of primary school pupils, 0.42% of secondary school pupils and 0.27% of secondary school staff tested positive for current infection for coronavirus between June 14 and July 6. Infection rates were lower in children in schools than among those in the wider population.

The findings give credibility to the government’s plan to put students into “bubbles” and ask those with symptoms of the virus to remain at home. That may bolster the effort of ministers to convince parents to send children back to school when the academic year begins next month.

The ONS said the data “support the hypothesis that over the school year ‘school gate’ measures have reduced the risk of infection in school.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.