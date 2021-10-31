U.K. Says It’s Up to France to Back Down in Brexit Fish Dispute

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that Paris needs to drop its threats against the U.K. if he wants to de-escalate an increasingly bitter dispute over fishing rights, Johnson’s spokesman Max Blain said.

“It will be for the French to decide whether they want to step away from the threats they’ve made in recent days,” Blain told reporters in Rome where Johnson met with Macron at the Group of 20 summit. “We would welcome that, if they want to de-escalate the threats they’ve made.”

The British account contradicts an earlier briefing by a French official who said that the two leaders had agreed to work together to find ways to prevent sanctions kicking in on Tuesday.

The fight between Britain and France has been one of the biggest issues hanging over the G-20 meeting. Although the fishing rights at stake represent only a tiny percentage of each countries’ economy, the ill will that the dispute has generated is threatening to poison much bigger issues, like the European Union’s post-Brexit relationship with the U.K. and even efforts to tackle climate change.

The government in Paris has threatened to impose tighter controls on goods shipped across the Channel and to stop British trawlers from unloading their catch at French ports unless the U.K. grants more fishing licenses to French boats. The U.K. government says it has granted 98% of license applications from EU vessels since Brexit. France says it’s only 90% and practically all of the boats that have been refused permits are French, a result it sees as deliberate and provocative.

Blain said that the measures the French have set out would constitute a breach of the trade agreement between Britain and the EU that Johnson signed up to in December.

“We would expect any member state to work within the realms of the agreed treaty,” Blain said. “We stand ready to respond should they proceed with breaking the Brexit agreement.”

France’s EU affairs minister, Clement Beaune, on Sunday insisted that the French action would comply with the terms of that agreement.

