U.K. Says New Covid Strain Can Spread More Quickly

(Bloomberg) --

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is holding emergency talks with his Cabinet amid growing concern over the rapid spread of a new strain of coronavirus.

Johnson held talks Friday with senior ministers on the new variant of the disease and will address the public at a press conference alongside top government scientists later on Saturday.

A spokeswoman for the premier outlined the steps amid reports that the government is weighing whether to tighten pandemic restrictions, which are due to be eased for five days over Christmas.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.