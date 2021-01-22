U.K. Says New Variant May Be Linked to Higher Death Rates

(Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s new more contagious strain of coronavirus may be linked to higher mortality, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.

Speaking at a press conference in London, the premier said new evidence had led the government to reassess its view that the new variant was not more dangerous.

Johnson said “in addition to spreading more quickly, it also now appears there is some evidence that the new variant” may be “associated with a higher degree of mortality.”

He added: “All current evidence continues to show that both the vaccines we’re currently using remain effective against both the old variant and this new variant.”

