(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. said it plans to offer all over-50s a first dose of coronavirus vaccine by May, the first time that Boris Johnson’s government has set a target for the next stage of its vaccination program.

The plan was included in an announcement that local and mayoral elections will go ahead on May 6, after they were delayed by a year due to the pandemic.

“Our public health response –- not least the vaccination program, which we plan will have reached all nine priority cohorts by May –- means that we can commit to go ahead with these polls with confidence,” the Cabinet Office said in a statement Friday.

Those groups include everyone over the age of 50, as well as people with certain clinical conditions. The government has already said it is on course to meet an initial target for the top four priority groups -- those over the age of 70 and the extremely vulnerable -- to be offered a vaccine by mid-February.

The government has been under pressure to provide an explicit target for the over-50s, having previously said it would be the “end of spring.”

England is currently in its third national lockdown and Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes to start lifting restrictions from March 8, starting with the reopening of some schools as long as infections continue to fall.

New Strains

But ministers have expressed concern those plans could be blown off course with the emergence of new strains of coronavirus if they prove more resistant to vaccines. The U.K. is beefing up restrictions at the border and will require travelers arriving from virus hot spots to quarantine in hotels starting Feb. 15.

U.K. to Bring in Hotel Quarantine for Travelers From Feb. 15

Simon Stevens, head of the National Health Service, said last month that he expected all higher-risk groups to be offered a vaccination by the end of April.

He told members of Parliament it would then be a “marathon from April through the summer into the autumn” when the vaccine will be offered to “everybody in the country who wants it, over the age of 18.”

The U.K. estimates the reproduction rate of the virus -- the so-called R number -- is between 0.7 and 1, compared with a range of 0.7 to 1.1 last week. It means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 7 and 10 other people. Meanwhile the Office of National Statistics said Friday it estimates one in 65 people in England were infected with Covid-19 in the week ending Jan. 30, down from one in 55 previously.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.