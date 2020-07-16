(Bloomberg) -- Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the U.K. believes Russians tried to meddle in last year’s general election by disseminating documents relating to trade talks with the U.S.

The opposition Labour Party released the documents to the press on Nov. 27 last year, during the election campaign, saying they showed Prime Minister Boris Johnson was prepared to put the country’s National Health Service on the table in the talks.

Corbyn Accuses U.K. Tories of Secret NHS Talks With the U.S.

“It is almost certain that Russian actors sought to interfere in the 2019 General Election through the online amplification of illicitly acquired and leaked government documents,” Raab said in a statement to Parliament on Thursday.

The Foreign Secretary stopped short of directly accusing the Russian government of being behind the leak, and said there is “no evidence of a broad spectrum Russian campaign” against the election.

He said there is an “ongoing criminal investigation,” though it is not clear whether this is into the leak of the document or its dissemination.

