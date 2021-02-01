1h ago
U.K. Says ‘Too Early’ to Discuss Sharing Surplus Vaccine Doses
(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. believes it’s “too early” to talk about sharing vaccine doses with other countries, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman says in a regular briefing with reporters.
- The U.K. will not consider donating surplus doses overseas until the highest priority groups on the “phase 1” list have been vaccinated by the “end of spring”, spokesman Jamie Davies says
- “Phase 1” includes all adults aged over 50 plus those with certain clinical conditions
- Davies says “too early” to say whether bilateral deals will be made with other countries on surplus vaccine doses, including with Ireland
- Says U.K.’s “priority remains to vaccinate U.K. adults”
